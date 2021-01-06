Mrs. Maye Lamb Akins, age 87, of Lanett, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.

Mrs. Akins was born on Dec. 13, 1933, to the late Eunice Hill Adams and Walker Adams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Loyd Akins and Billy Lamb; sons, Mark Lamb and Randall Akins; daughter, Brenda Sue Lamb; sister, Era Massey; brothers, James, and Ray Adams; son-in-law, Dwight Walters.

Mrs. Akins attended the Community Baptist Church in LaFayette and enjoyed going to any gospel singings.

She worked for West Point Pepperell Industries for over 40 years as a winder hand. After her retirement, she enjoyed going to the flea markets, gardening, camping, fishing, and anything to do with the outdoors. She loved growing and enjoying her watermelons in the summer. She enjoyed watching and feeding her birds, especially the red cardinals.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Sue Walters, Montgomery and Denise (Johnny) Maddox, Dothan; son, Ed (Denise) Lamb, LaFayette; sisters, Loette Siggers, Waverly, Effie Berry, Opelika, Faye (O’Dell) Chancy, Opelika; brother, Carron (Bobbie) Adams, LaFayette; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Helen Tittle, Dewey and Becky Whitehead.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST at the Community Baptist Church in Lafayette with interment following in the Lafayette City Cemetery. The Rev. Claude Bennett officiating. Mrs. Akins will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. CST until the service hour. Please adhere to the appropriate facial mask and social distancing requirements in place by the Alabama Department of Health.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in Mrs. Akins’ memory to the Community Baptist Church or to the American Heart Association.

Please visit her memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Akins, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

