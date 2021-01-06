Mrs. Peggy Louise Robertson Hamby, 73, of Valley, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 the EAMC Lanier Memorial Hospital in Valley, Alabama.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 3rd, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. EST at the Riverview Baptist Church, 1311 California Street, Valley, Alabama 36854, with interment following in Johnson Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. EST until the service hour at 1:15 p.m. EST.

Mrs. Hamby is survived by her three children, Sandra (John) Duncan, Lanett, Debbie (Bobby) Wood, Valley and Ruben (Kelly) Hamby, Beulah; seven grandchildren, William, Chris, Nicklaus, Katelyn, Ashley, Allis and Austin; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Prestridge, Macon, Georgia, Betty (Vince) Bailey, Carrollton, Georgia; brother, Johnny Ray Robertson, West Point.

Mrs. Hamby was born on May 26, 1947, in Lineville, to the late Sanders Dee Robertson and Pearly Mae Edmondson Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ruben Hamby, Sr.; brothers, Harold Robertson, Bobby Wayne Robertson, Wendell Robertson, and James Robertson; sisters, Mary Frances “Frankie” Roberts, Glenda Sue Benefield and Vickie Hanna.

Mrs. Hamby loved her family and had a passion for helping people. Her little dog Jill was the love of her life and she spent most days on her porch chatting to one of her sisters on the telephone and watching Jill play in the yard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations by made in Peggy’s name to the Riverview Baptist Church or to the Chattahoochee Humane Society.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Hamby, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

