Ms. Melissa M. Trammell 43, of Roanoke passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

Public Viewing was held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. CST at Skyview Memorial Gardens in Five Points, Rev. Gilbert Staples officiating.

She leaves her cherished memories to her loving brother, Elbert Trammell, Jr.; three aunts, Maggie Hill, Patricia (Stanley) Allen, and Cynthia Foster all of Roanoke; five uncles, David (Betty) Calloway, Curtis Calloway, Charles (Donna) Trammell, and Tommy Lee (Elizabeth) Trammell all of Roanoke, and Willie L. (Kelley) Trammell of San Diego, California; three cousins that she loved as her sisters, Shanta Calloway, Tiffany Staples, and Marie Cannon all of Roanoke; best friend, Lisa Childs and special friend, Robert Evans and a host of cousins and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

