Ms. Melissa M. Trammell
Ms. Melissa M. Trammell 43, of Roanoke passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.
Public Viewing was held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. CST at Skyview Memorial Gardens in Five Points, Rev. Gilbert Staples officiating.
She leaves her cherished memories to her loving brother, Elbert Trammell, Jr.; three aunts, Maggie Hill, Patricia (Stanley) Allen, and Cynthia Foster all of Roanoke; five uncles, David (Betty) Calloway, Curtis Calloway, Charles (Donna) Trammell, and Tommy Lee (Elizabeth) Trammell all of Roanoke, and Willie L. (Kelley) Trammell of San Diego, California; three cousins that she loved as her sisters, Shanta Calloway, Tiffany Staples, and Marie Cannon all of Roanoke; best friend, Lisa Childs and special friend, Robert Evans and a host of cousins and friends.
