expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

Remembering Hank Aaron

By Ed Pugh

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Did you know that the Valley Times-News was covering the Braves vs. Dodgers game on April 8, 1974, when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s 40-year-old record? The sports editor at the time, Randy Cox snapped this photo just after Aaron made contact with number 715. Check out tomorrow’s edition of VTN for the full story.
 
On Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST, the world will honor the baseball great in a ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta. Aaron died at his Atlanta home on Friday, at the age of 86. The Fulton County medical examiner ruled Aaron’s death was of natural causes. 
Fans can watch live on MLB Network, FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast and the service will be streamed live on Braves.com and the Braves’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Valley buys new dump truck for Public Works Department

$19,000 to clean courthouse and annex

Valley council introduces junker ordinance

Former VTN Sports Editor remembers Hank Aaron’s 715 home run

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: