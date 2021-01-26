Rev. O. C. Stiggers, 90 of West Point, GA passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette and 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. EST at Eastside Baptist Church in LaGrange, Georgia.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, Rev. Anthony Shealey, Officiating and Rev. W. T. Edmondson, Eulogist

Burial will follow at the Eastview Cemetery in West Point.

The Christian Journey of Rev. Dr. O.C. Stiggers

O.C. Stiggers was born May 18, 1930, in Chambers County, Alabama to the late Deacon John & Historia Williams Stiggers. He was preceded in death by brothers Disaster (Ocie Lee) Stiggers, Johnny (Jonnie) Stiggers, Alton (Ruby) Stiggers Nathan Stiggers and sisters Elvira (John Edward) Wilson, Ella (Tommie) Dix, and Cassie (John) Johnson.

Pastor Stiggers was a self-employed general contractor of Stiggers and Sons, Incorporated. His business has been in existence for many years building homes, businesses, and churches throughout Georgia and Alabama. He has employed the unskilled giving them a marketable trade with which to make a living. He has trained no less than 15 carpenters who went on to become successful contractors themselves. His quality of work caused people of all races to seek his services understanding they could live in a bigger, better home for less money.

O.C. joined the New Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. B.F. Patrick at an early age. After the family moved from Fredonia to Lanett, He united with the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lanett, under the current leadership of Pastor Dr. Jesse J. Walker II.

His educational background extended from the Lanett School System as a high school graduate. His religious education included studies at the American Baptist Theological Seminary of Nashville, Tennessee (Columbus, Georgia branch) and Moody’s Bible College. Dr. Stiggers has earned his Doctorate of Divinity (D.D.) and the Doctorate of Laws (D.L.). His first sermon was delivered at the age of twenty-two at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in West Point, Georgia. After his call to pastor, he would always mentor neophyte preachers and pastors.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Miss Catherine Shealey on Jan. 15, 1950. To this union, seven children were born. He leaves to cherish his legacy, Carolyn (Late Michael) Banks, Ronald Stiggers, Norman Stiggers, Deborah (Jim) Arnold, Ocie (Michael) Milner, and Rev. Michael (Cheryl) Stiggers, Sr. and Jacobie Louise Stiggers who preceded him in death. One Brother, Jim D. Stiggers of West Point, Ga. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church members that grieve this loss. As a nonagenarian, he outlived most of his close friends and colleagues. He and 1st Lady Catherine Stiggers are the grandparents of 18 grandchildren, 46 great grand children and 4 great great grand children

Pastor O. C. Stiggers served as Pastor of the Ozias Missionary Baptist Church (50 years) and formerly at the Friendship Baptist Church (37 years). He died serving as Pastor Emeritus of the Eastside Baptist Church (65 years).

The Journey of Pastor Stiggers has included but is not limited to the following Assignments: Moderator Emeritus of the Bowen East District Missionary Baptist Association, Executive Chair of the Western Union Missionary Baptist Association, Member of the Trustees Board of Mt. Calvary Baptist Association in Columbus, Georgia, Dean of the Bryant Theological Seminary School in Hamilton, Georgia, Former member of the Board of Trustees at Selma University, Selma, President of the Tri-County Association of Ministers (Harris, Tolbert, & Meriwether counties), Former presidents of Parent/Teachers Associations (PTA), Former member of the Mayor’s Bi-Racial Committee (City of West Point), Active member of NAACP and the Voter’s League of Alabama & Georgia, Served as Chaplain and Counselor at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Attends the Annual National Baptist Convention held in various states across the United States

One unforgettable trip of a lifetime to walk in the footsteps of Jesus and explore the Holy City of Jerusalem.

Pastor Stiggers has conducted revivals in over sixteen states in the United States; he has spread God’s word as far east as Boston, as far west as Texas, as far north as Michigan, and as far south as Florida.

The Journey Pastor Stiggers has allowed him to serve as Pastor of the following churches: Sunshine Baptist Church, Pine Mountain, Georgia, Rising Grove Baptist Church, LaGrange, Georgia, Mt. Gillard Baptist Church, Newell, Popular Springs Baptist Church, Lafayette, Friendship Baptist Church, Lafayette, Beulah Baptist Church, Beulah, Friendship Baptist Church, Hamilton, Georgia, Eastside Baptist Church, LaGrange, Georgia, Ozias Baptist Church, Camp Hill.

Dr. Stiggers’ favorite songs were “May the Works I’ve Done, Speak for Me, and I Know the Lord Will Make a Way.”

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements

