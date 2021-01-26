expand
January 27, 2021

Sandra Jamison Lee

By Staff Reports

Published 6:48 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Sandra Jamison Lee was born to the late June and Bobby Morgan in Sebring Florida, Feb. 15, 1948, and passed away in Cusseta, Jan. 18, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 72 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee; brother, Terry and daughter Patricia Meadows.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Swiney (Wendy); nephew, Jamie Jaminson; grandchildren, Wesley Luck, Vallie Ingram, Alexis Reaves (Jeremy), Jazmine Arwood (Alec), Kaitlynn Kirkland (Millard), Tristan Swiney, and Tyler Holt; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jill Larrison Chase of Saint Petersburg; and one very special niece, Amber Lee.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika is handling arrangements.

