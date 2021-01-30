expand
January 30, 2021

Springwood hires new AD, coach

By Staff Reports

Published 10:04 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

Springwood School has its next football coach.

The school announced the hire of Aaron Meschuk,  who will also serve as the school’s athletic director, Friday afternoon in a press release.

Springwood had been without an athletic director and football coach since Nov. 11, when the school and then football coach and athletic director John Gartman parted ways after three years. Gartman’s final record at Springwood was 12-20.

“Meschuk brings a certain vitality to the program with a desire to train young men in preparation for life, develop the skills of each player, and attract talented athletes to Springwood,” the press release reads. “His aggressive and exciting style of football will be enjoyable to play and entertaining to watch. With the goal of further establishing a culture of service, unity, and effectiveness. Meschuk will also serve as Director of Athletics to provide oversight to the entire athletic program and work in collaboration with the Wildcat Athletic Association.”

Before coming to Springwood, Meschuk was recently coaching in Monument, Colorado. He has more than 20 years as director of athletics and head football coach at schools in Colorado, California, and Texas.

In November, McCown said the school was looking for someone that would be able to grow the student population and recruit within the current students at Springwood.

“We’re looking for someone that can really engage students and attract students to the school,” McCown said in November. “We’ve got to grow our enrollment, and one way to do that is with students that are a good academic fit, a good character fit and a good athletic fit. We are looking for someone that can engage our community and our families at a higher level. We’re looking for someone that can come in and create an environment where people are really excited about the style of ball that we’re playing.”

Meschuk played collegiate football at Citrus College and Chapman University as a fullback.

Springwood football is inviting families to Boswell Gymnasium on the campus of Springwood on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. where Meschuk will be introduced and get to announce his vision for Springwood football.

