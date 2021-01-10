expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

VPD investigating after body found near Cleveland Road

By Staff Reports

Published 2:53 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

The Valley Police Department is investigating after a hunter found a dead body near Cleveland Road, according to a VPD press release.

On Sunday morning at around 8:40 a.m., the VPD was dispatched to a wooded area near the 200 block of Cleveland Road. A hunter had noticed the body of a black female lying just off a trail approximately 100 yards from the road, according to the press release.

VPD said there were no visible signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

A family member identified the female, but the name will not be released until additional family members have been notified.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Lanett boys crush Horseshoe Bend, improves to 7-1 on season

Defense leads Lanett girls to first home win of 2021

Jones named West Point Municipal Court Judge

Body found on Cleveland Rd identified

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: