VPD investigating after body found near Cleveland Road

The Valley Police Department is investigating after a hunter found a dead body near Cleveland Road, according to a VPD press release.

On Sunday morning at around 8:40 a.m., the VPD was dispatched to a wooded area near the 200 block of Cleveland Road. A hunter had noticed the body of a black female lying just off a trail approximately 100 yards from the road, according to the press release.

VPD said there were no visible signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

A family member identified the female, but the name will not be released until additional family members have been notified.

