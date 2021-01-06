Will you receive the COVD-19 vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are currently being dispersed throughout Alabama’s first responders, frontline workers and assisted living facilities.

As of this writing, the state of Alabama has been allotted 226,250 doses and has administered 42,810.

There are several schools of thought on receiving the vaccine. They all have merit and present valid reasons to support the point of view.

There are those that trust and believe in the science and feel like the vaccine is our only hope at getting through the current pandemic.

There are others that don’t necessarily distrust the science, but feel the vaccine has been rushed out, has not been tested properly and is not yet FDA approved.

Also, not to be left out are the fringe that feels as though the vaccine will somehow alter your DNA.

We want to hear from you. When the vaccine is made available to the general public, will you receive it? Why or why not?

We have created a short survey that can be found by going to The Valley Times-News on Facebook or by clicking here. We’d love to hear from you about the vaccine and plan to use the data in future articles as we work to answer questions from the community.

