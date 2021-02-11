expand
February 12, 2021

Bluffton Funeral to host blood drive Monday

By Wayne Clark

Published 9:29 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

LANETT — Bluffton Funeral Services, located on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, will be having a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 15. A LifeSouth bloodmobile will be there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and all public health recommendations will be followed. Those who wish to come are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.

Donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and show a photo ID. Sixteen-year-olds must have written parental permission.

It’s estimated that three lives can be saved with every pint of blood that’s donated.

“Please stop by and support our blood drive,” said Jack Whitworth of Bluffton Funeral Services.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has a donor portal listing upcoming drives. Appointments can be made at lifesouth.org.

