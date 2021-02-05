expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

County approves paved shoulder for several roadways

By Cody Estremera

Published 7:42 am Friday, February 5, 2021

At Monday’s meeting, the Chambers County Commission approved several resolutions that were related to the High-Risk Rural Roads program.

According to County Engineer Josh Harvill, Chambers County was approved for all three applications it submitted. All three applications were seeking funding to help pay for a 2-foot paved shoulder on each side of several high-volume roads.

In total, there will be 21 paved shoulders on curves. The roads affected will be County Roads 222 and 289, which stretch from Five Points to Lanett, County Roads 388 and 83, which goes from LaFayette to Highway 29, and County Road 299.

“Studies show that really improves the ability of a driver, if they were to come off on a curve, it improves the likelihood they can recover and get back on the road without an accident,” Harvill said. “There was some engineer’s judgment and studies to identify these curves. It’s basically the sharper curves.”

Adding a two-foot paved shoulder is the standard addition to rural roads, according to Harvill.

“We don’t do it consistently. I don’t know of a road in our county that has a paved shoulder from one end of the road to the other,” Harvill said. “We just don’t have those funds to do that.”

The project will be competitively bid out through the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The total cost of the project will be $330,286.35. The grants from the federal government totaled $297,257.72. The commission agreed to match the required 10 percent match, meaning it would pay $33,028.64.

Along with the road announcements, County Commission Chairman Sam Bradford announced that he, along with a couple of other commissioners, were involved in a teleconference with Auburn University to gain interest and information about a new telemedicine project the college is developing.

According to Bradford, the project would be housed in LaFayette. It would provide a station with the ability to speak to a doctor, get their blood pressure taken and weigh themselves among other functions.

This telemedicine project is still in the early stages, so there isn’t much information readily available yet, including cost.

“It’s just a way to bring health care to rural areas, where people can’t drive long distances,” District 6 Representative Debra Riley said. “They might be able to get a ride from a rural area to LaFayette to see a physician there.”

At the end of the meeting, County Attorney Skip McCoy brought up the misspelling of LaFayette on Exit 70 on I-85 southbound. The sign currently reads “Lafayette.” He brought this issue up to Harvill, who said he would reach out to his contacts at  ALDOT to get it fixed.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

County approves paved shoulder for several roadways

Point football kicks off season at home on Saturday

Lanett council approves land lease, clears way for construction of radio transmission tower

Congressman Drew Ferguson issues statement on H. Res 72

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

News

County approves paved shoulder for several roadways

News

Lanett council approves land lease, clears way for construction of radio transmission tower

News

Congressman Drew Ferguson issues statement on H. Res 72

News

Apple, Hyundai-Kia said to be in talks to build Apple car in West Point

News

Classes could resume at Lanett High Friday

News

Troup County approves SDS, but meetings with cities continue

News

Lanett High taking donations after fire

News

‘As good as they come:’ Friends, community members remember Charles Story

News

Local coaches, leaders remember Mike Power

News

Civil rights attorney, Gray, other leaders recognized by Lanett

News

E-SPLOST projects include West Point Elementary

News

Cusseta woman arrested on forgery charges

News

LHS fire ruled accidental electrical blaze

News

Chambers County School District COVID numbers on the rise

News

Springwood search for Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach back on

News

$2.5 million lighting project coming to Exit 79

News

PHOTOS: Lanett High School damaged by fire

News

Registered Alabama Voters to Begin Receiving Voter Update Cards at Home

News

Gov. Ivey Signs Lease Agreements for the Alabama Prison Program

BREAKING NEWS

UDPATED: Lanett High School catches fire, all students, faculty safe

News

Springwood hires new AD, coach

News

STATE FUNDING IN PERIL: Troup County, cities must reach agreement on services by Feb. 28

News

Alabama Education Association (AEA) commends Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for prioritizing education employees

News

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded in Alabama to include persons ages 65 through 74, manufacturing, grocery store workers and more

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: