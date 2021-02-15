LaGrange man wanted for West Point robbery

A LaGrange man is wanted for a robbery that occurred at West Point Tire Company on Thursday. According to Lt. Jorge Olmo Novoa with the West Point Police Department, Kendarious Davis of LaGrange allegedly walked into the business and stole the cash register with an undisclosed amount inside.

“He walked into the business while the owner and employees were at the rear working and took the register,” Novoa said in an email to Valley Times-News.

Davis is said to have fled the scene in a gold-colored Toyota Camry. The Camry, Novoa said has been located and is currently impounded. Novoa said Davis is from LaGrange but frequents the West Point, Lanett and Valley areas.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, they are asked to contact the West Point Police Department at (706) 645-3525.

