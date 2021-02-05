expand
February 5, 2021

Lanett council approves land lease, clears way for construction of radio transmission tower

By Wayne Clark

Published 6:42 am Friday, February 5, 2021

LANETT — The Lanett City Council on Monday approved a land lease agreement between the city and the Chambers County Emergency Communications District, Inc. The lease is for 20 years at $360 per month and will allow for the construction, operation and maintenance of a public safety radio transmission tower and other related facilities.

The tower will be an estimated 180 feet in height and is expected to provide for improved communication between the 9-1-1 center in Huguley and first responders all over Chambers County. The present tower being used is located across the Chattahoochee River in Harris County.

The land being leased is located near the Lanett Police Department’s pistol firing range on the west side of town.

The tower project was discussed at length in a recent city council work session.

There is broad agreement that a new tower will provide better countywide communication than the present tower.

It won’t be quite as tall at the present tower but will be on higher elevation, making a clear signal over more territory to the west. There’s a critical need for this in the large, rural areas in the western part of Chambers County.

