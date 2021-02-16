Lanett girls basketball blows past B.B. Comer

After a heart-breaking loss to LaFayette in the 2A Area 7 championship game, the Lanett girls basketball team bounced back on Monday, defeating B.B. Comer 76-55 in the sub-regional round of the AHSAA 2A tournament.

The Panthers jumped on the Tigers from the start of the game, scoring 22 points in the first quarter. The team went to junior Breanna Glaze time and time again in the quarter, as she scored 14 of the 22 points, all of which were inside the paint.

The Panthers continued their offensive dominance in the second quarter, scoring 19 points in the eight minutes before halftime.

Glaze continued her hot start, adding five more points in the second quarter.

Lanett scored 13 points in the third quarter before finishing the game with a 21-point fourth quarter.

Overall four Panthers finished in double figures. Glaze finished with a game-high 21 points. Senior Alyse Madden scored 14, while freshman Laila Lancaster scored 14 points. Sophomore Ameria Zeigler added 12 points.

The Panthers will play Geneva County, who defeated Elba, in the regional round of the 2A tournament.

