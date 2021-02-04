expand
February 4, 2021

The Lanett High School weight room was severely damaged in a fire on Monday. --Contributed

Lanett High taking donations after fire

By Cody Estremera

Published 8:00 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Lanett athletics is now taking donations to help recover from Monday’s fire that wiped out the coaches’ offices, the film room, the LHS weight room and locker area.

“This sets us back, but we don’t know how much right now,” Athletic Director Clifford Story told The Valley Times-News on Monday. “

The main thing is that everyone is safe and sound. It’s a good thing Mr. Lumpkin and Coach Webb spotted it when they did and called the fire department. They told me that flames were coming out of the roof and from the side of the building. It’s bad, but it could have been much worse. I know I’ve lost a lot of things that cannot be replaced.”

On Tuesday, Lanett Fire Chief Johnny Allen said the fire was ruled an accidental electrical fire. He also has some concerns about the structural integrity of the portion of the building that caught fire.

While most of the field house has extensive damage, the gym is still fine, minus some smoke damage.

The Lanett boys basketball team will play its area tournament game at home on Feb. 10 against either Horseshoe Bend or Randolph County.

To donate online visit tinyurl.com/2fn6zlpm. Any checks, cash or money orders should be made payable to Lanett High School and mailed to Lanett High School at 1301 S. 8th Ave, Lanett, AL, 36863 with the attention “Athletic Donations.”

