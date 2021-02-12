Mabel Jeanette Walker was born Feb. 6, 1951, to the late Mr. J.D. and Louela Dowdell in Chambers County. On February 5, 2021, she departed this life and ascended into eternity.

Jeanette, as she was known by most, accepted Christ at an early age and united with Pilgrim Baptist Church in Lanett, under the leadership of the late Rev. W. H. Radney and presently under the leadership of Dr. James D. Frederick. She faithfully served with the Nurses Guild, Senior Saints Ministry, Nursery Ministry, Ushers and Greeters Ministry, Senior Saints Choir Ministry, Brown Bag Ministry and a member of the Courageous Men and Women Sunday School class.

Jeanette was employed by the City of Lanett, where she assisted with the preparation and delivery of meals for the senior citizens. She also worked as a poll worker for various elections throughout the city. She assisted the elderly as their caretaker. Jeanette was currently serving on the Lanett Housing Authority Board.

Mabel was preceded in death by the parents; one son, Cedric Sandore; brother, Edward Dowdell; sister, Linda Faye Dowdell and best friend, Arrie (Lucy) Snow.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories two daughters, Keisha (Richard) Trammell, Auburn, Evangelist Sherreka Reid, LaGrange; one son, Derwin Griggs, Lanett; two brothers, Albert (Wilma) Dowdell, Chicago, Donald Dowdell, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; two sisters, Jennifer Dowdell, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Charlene Ogletree, West Point; one sister-in-law, Veronica Dowdell, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; five grandchildren, Keanna Griggs, Sh’Brittney Reid, Richard Trammell Jr., Monterian Edwards, Alisha Griggs; four great-grandchildren, Katianna, Skylen, Micah, Bryson; special nephew, Kerry B. Jackson, Louisville, Kentucky; special people she loved and reared as her own, DeMonica Frazier, Dexter Walker and Desi Walker; five special friends, Evander McBride, Sharon Brooks, Angie Lavon Snow, Deborah Reynolds and Lois Farrow; and a host of loving nephews, nieces and other family and friends.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in the Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, LaFayette with Dr. Frederick James, serving as the eulogist, Min. Lisa Askew, the Rev. Leonard Autry, the Rev. Michael Winston, assisting.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. ET until 6 p.m. EST at the mortuary.

To express online condolences visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

