Mr. Curtis Howard Owens, Jr., 66, of Amityville, New York (formerly of LaFayette) passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his residence.

Public viewing was held on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, 11 a.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Maurice Chandler officiating.

Survivors included Debra Owens, his mother, Margaret Owens, of Amityville, New York; son, Daquan Owens, of Wyandanch, New York; daughters, Schnell Smith of Hempstead, New York, Nicole Hearon, of Fort Worth, Texas, India Young, of Texas, grandchildren, Asianna Steans, of Philadelphia, Daisa Hearon and Qyham Hearon, both of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mia Young, of Texas, Tiana Smith, and Tamia Smith, both of Hempstead, New York; brother, Charles Samuel Owens, Sr., of Amityville, New York; three sisters, Diane (Carl) Lewis, of LaFayette, Lorene (Kenny) McKesson, of Snellville, Georgia and Dr. Amelia S. Carr (Bobby), of Bowling Green, Ohio, and the Rev. Billie Boyd Cox of Covington, Georgia; and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great great-nephew; three aunts, Mary O. Lylerly, and Jeanette Owens, both of LaFayette and Annie Ruth Tucker, of Akron, Ohio; special friends, the Rev. Maurice Chandler, Judy Yates, Alvin Mosley, Alfonso Mosley, and Bobby McCall and all of his cousins.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

