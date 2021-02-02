Mr. Jessie Lee Varner Sr., “Pop,” 75, of Five Points, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Public viewing was held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette. Graveside services were held on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at Friendship Baptist Church #2 Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Curtis Spidell, pastor officiated.

He leaves to cherish his loving precious memories his wife, Ella Mae Varner of Five Points; two sons, Fredrick Washington, of Five Points and Antwain (Mariah) Peavy, of Lanett; two daughters, Shanitra Alford, of Alexander City and Shakesiar Peavy (Saxavious Davis), of Valley; family friend, Brittney Kelley; two daughters-in-law, Doretha Varner and Lee Ann Marshall, both of Valley; four sisters, Shirley Varner, Dorothy (Elijah) Johnson, and Adrienne Tucker (Raymond), all of Valley and Mary (Raymond) Cochran, of Phenix City; four brothers, John Lee (Sophronia) Varner and Roy Varner, both of Valley; Albert Fredrick, of Cleveland and stepbrother, Bobby (Geraldine) Penny, of Auburn; daughters in Christ, Amy Holloway, Veronica Pearson, Diane Carlisle, Gloria Watson and Cathy Jennings; caregivers, Rev. Rickey Cofield, Ethel King, Veronica Young, and Carolyn Ferrell; sister in Christ, Mary Kyles; and close friend, Charles “Buddy” King, Sr.; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

