Mr. Relles Frazier was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Lee County, to the late Claude and Ella May Frazier. Relles peacefully entered into his eternal resting place on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence in West Point.

He was retired from Batson Cooks Company, with several years of service. Relles was an avid Braves fan, gardener, hunter, and fisherman.

He was united in Holy Matrimony to Genell Green Frazier on Jan. 31, 1959. They were married for 49 years until her demise on April 5, 2008. He later united with Annie Lou Davidson Frazier, who also preceded him in death.

Relles was also predeceased by five brothers; two sisters and three grandchildren.

Relles leaves to cherish his memories five daughters, Shirley (Jimmie) Bailey, Marie Hutchinson, Tammy (Gregory) Woody, of West Point, Claudine (Tommy) Jackson, of Phenix City, Lisa (Eric) Harrington, of Lanett; two sons, Carlton Frazier of Atlanta and Michael Frazier, of West Point; two step-daughters, Shirley Booker and Gwendolyn (David) Harrison, of West Point; two step-sons, Ricky (Darrel) Davidson, of Lanett and Tony Davidson, of LaGrange; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 10 sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; two devoted and loving friends, Charlie Barnes and Larry Hammock.

Graveside services for Mr. Frazier will be held at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Lanett, with the Rev. Jackie Banks serving as the eulogist, the Rev. Micheal Stiggers, Bishop Donald Lancaster, Min. Bobbie Benton Ogletree, assisting.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. ET until 6 p.m. ET at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Final arrangements are entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

