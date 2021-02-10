expand
February 12, 2021

Mr. Robert Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 7:17 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Mr. Robert Williams, 74, of West Point, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Public viewing was held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service was held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point. The  Rev. L. W. Booker, Sr. officiated.

Robert leaves to cherish his loving memories daughter, Pamela Williams of LaFayette; two grandsons, Dequan and Deuntae Winston, both of LaFayette; brother, Gregory Williams, of LaFayette; four sisters, Charlie Lue Williams, of White Plains, New York, Juanita Samuels, Carrie Lois (Donald) Perry, and Patricia Ann Williams, all of LaFayette; mother-in-law, Glady Houston, of West Point; three brothers-in-law, Eddie Houston, Clarence Houston, and Carlton Houston, all of West Point, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

