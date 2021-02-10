Mrs. Annie “Blanch” Sparks Morgan, 86, of Valley (Langdale), left us to meet her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. She was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Rural (Lebanon) Buttston, AL to the late B.B. Sparks and Lonnie Lee Collum Sparks of Lanett.

Mrs. Morgan is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, James Robert (J.R.) Morgan; father, B.B. Sparks; mother, Lonnie Lee Collum Sparks; brothers, William Sparks, Carey Sparks, C.L. Sparks and sister, Annis Sparks Bailey.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Morgan Chadwick (late Ashley Chadwick), of Villa Rica, Georgia; her son, James Michael “Mike” Morgan, of Valley; her daughter, Sharron Morgan, of Hanceville; three grandchildren, Anna Morgan, of Valley, Brandee Morgan, of Valley and Justin Chadwick, of Chapin, South Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Morgan, of Valley, McKenzee Chadwick and McKaylee Chadwick, of Chapin, South Carolina; one great-great grandson, Camden Morgan, of Valley; sister-in-law, Lois Sanders Sparks; her treasured niece, Molly Bailey Williams, of Douglasville, Georgia; as well as many loved and adored nieces and nephews from Valley, Douglasville, Georgia and Ft. Mitchell.

Blanch retired from the Lanett Cloth Room at West Point Pepperell and later worked in the Lanier Baptist Church nursery. She was a very giving person and would take her friends that could no longer drive out for the day and fix their hair for them. When she was able, there was hardly a week that she didn’t visit those in Valley nursing homes whether she knew someone there or not. Her love was thicker than blood and you always knew that she loved and cared for you. If you knew her, you also knew that she loved her coffee, ice cream and Bruton.

There is no question where she resides now as she was always a firm believer in Jesus and that was shown by her compassion and forgiveness in the many tests that life gave her. She had an enduring love for her grandchildren and the countless children she took care of in her home and the church nursery. She was known to them as Nanny or Alabama Nanny and she loved them all dearly. She always spent time with them whether it was reading stories, sliding down her big hill in the back yard, playing in the playhouse, eating Nanny’s homemade chocolate shakes or making biscuits. She touched so many lives and they are all blessed to have had her guidance and love.

She always had her unique way of explaining things. When asked how she was doing on her 85th birthday, she replied “I don’t keep up with nothing, that’s how I keep everything straight.” She knew what was important and what wasn’t and that is a lesson that we can all apply to our lives. While we are sad to say goodbye to our treasured friend, we can also rejoice knowing she can now see and hear her Savior Jesus Christ.

Due to COVID-19, plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later date so we can all celebrate her life safely.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Lanier Baptist Church, mailed to 3295 County Road 289, Lanett, AL 36863 and please put “Blanch Morgan Nursery Memorial” in the memo line.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

