expand
Ad Spot

February 13, 2021

Mrs. Brenda Jean (Lockhart) Martin

By Staff Reports

Published 6:52 am Friday, February 12, 2021

Mrs. Brenda Jean (Lockhart) Martin, 62,  of Columbus, Georgia (formerly of LaFayette)  died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, Columbus, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Daniel Todd officiating. 

Mrs. Martin is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Lewis Edward Martin, Columbus, Georgia; three daughters, Shirley Martin, Christina (Terry) Smith and Quintina (Delgeanetta) Pittman, all of Columbus, Georgia; one sister, Joann Goodwin, Lanett; two brothers, Jerome Harris and Jessie Harris, both of LaFayette; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at  www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

LaFayette senior Ebony Williams hits game-winner to claim area championship

Chambers County to hold celebration of life for Evans

T$M Taxes hosts cookout

West Point receives COVID-19 vaccine

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: