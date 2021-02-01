expand
Ad Spot
Subscribe
Services
About Us
Terms of Use
Submit
Submit a photo
Submit a news tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an Engagement announcement
Submit a Wedding announcement
Submit an Anniversary announcement
Classifieds
Public Notices
February 1, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
E-Edition
Breaking News:
UDPATED: Lanett High School catches fire, all students, faculty safe
You Might Like
Gov. Ivey Signs Lease Agreements for the Alabama Prison…
PHOTOS: Lanett High School damaged by fire
By
Staff Reports
Email the author
Published 3:23 pm Monday, February 1, 2021
Share this:
Twitter
Facebook
Like this:
Like
Loading...
More News
Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse
PHOTOS: Lanett High School damaged by fire
Registered Alabama Voters to Begin Receiving Voter Update Cards at Home
Gov. Ivey Signs Lease Agreements for the Alabama Prison Program
UDPATED: Lanett High School catches fire, all students, faculty safe
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Local News
PHOTOS: Lanett High School damaged by fire
Registered Alabama Voters to Begin Receiving Voter Update Cards at Home
Gov. Ivey Signs Lease Agreements for the Alabama Prison Program
UDPATED: Lanett High School catches fire, all students, faculty safe
Springwood hires new AD, coach
Calendar of Events
Latest Opinion
Money well spent cleaning government buildings
Our future hinges on our responses
Locals helping locals with business startup webinar applauded
The COVID-19 vaccine distribution problem in Alabama
Will it just be two today?
Latest Sports
Springwood hires new AD, coach
Greater Valley Area teams prepare for playoffs
Former VTN Sports Editor remembers Hank Aaron’s 715 home run
Springwood girls drop final home game
Springwood boys overcome eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Macon-East
News
PHOTOS: Lanett High School damaged by fire
News
Registered Alabama Voters to Begin Receiving Voter Update Cards at Home
News
Gov. Ivey Signs Lease Agreements for the Alabama Prison Program
BREAKING NEWS
UDPATED: Lanett High School catches fire, all students, faculty safe
News
Springwood hires new AD, coach
News
STATE FUNDING IN PERIL: Troup County, cities must reach agreement on services by Feb. 28
News
Alabama Education Association (AEA) commends Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for prioritizing education employees
News
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded in Alabama to include persons ages 65 through 74, manufacturing, grocery store workers and more
News
CVHS holds presentation about life, career of Hank Williams
News
ADPH expert discusses double masking
News
Lanett, Springwood boys rise in latest ASWA rankings
News
LaFayette council hears about AMEA advanced meters
News
Alabama Department of Revenue approves tag extension for Chambers County
News
Valley buys new dump truck for Public Works Department
News
$19,000 to clean courthouse and annex
News
Valley council introduces junker ordinance
News
Former VTN Sports Editor remembers Hank Aaron’s 715 home run
News
ADPH provides COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Chambers County
News
Remembering Hank Aaron
News
Point University holds tuition and fees constant for 2021-22 academic year
News
Valley Pharmacy begins distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Lanett
Abandoned home burns down in Lanett Friday evening
News
Langston commits to play college football
News
Local school staffs being vaccinated Saturday for COVID-19
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Copyright
© 2021, Valley Times-News
%d
bloggers like this: