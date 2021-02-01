expand
February 1, 2021

PHOTOS: Lanett High School damaged by fire

By Staff Reports

Published 3:23 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Registered Alabama Voters to Begin Receiving Voter Update Cards at Home

Gov. Ivey Signs Lease Agreements for the Alabama Prison Program

UDPATED: Lanett High School catches fire, all students, faculty safe

Registered Alabama Voters to Begin Receiving Voter Update Cards at Home

Gov. Ivey Signs Lease Agreements for the Alabama Prison Program

UDPATED: Lanett High School catches fire, all students, faculty safe

Springwood hires new AD, coach

STATE FUNDING IN PERIL: Troup County, cities must reach agreement on services by Feb. 28

Alabama Education Association (AEA) commends Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for prioritizing education employees

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded in Alabama to include persons ages 65 through 74, manufacturing, grocery store workers and more

CVHS holds presentation about life, career of Hank Williams

ADPH expert discusses double masking

Lanett, Springwood boys rise in latest ASWA rankings

LaFayette council hears about AMEA advanced meters

Alabama Department of Revenue approves tag extension for Chambers County

Valley buys new dump truck for Public Works Department

$19,000 to clean courthouse and annex

Valley council introduces junker ordinance

Former VTN Sports Editor remembers Hank Aaron’s 715 home run

ADPH provides COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Chambers County

Remembering Hank Aaron

Point University holds tuition and fees constant for 2021-22 academic year

Valley Pharmacy begins distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Abandoned home burns down in Lanett Friday evening

Langston commits to play college football

Local school staffs being vaccinated Saturday for COVID-19

