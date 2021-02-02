Springwood search for Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach back on

On Friday, Springwood School announced they hired their new Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach. However, late Monday night, the school sent out a press release that said in part, “due to unforeseen circumstances, Springwood School is reopening its search for the position(s) of Head Football Coach and Director of Athletics.”

There was to be a press conference Thursday, Feb. 4. to introduce Aaron Meschuk, that press conference has been canceled.

The school says they will be revisiting the top candidates who previously applied for the positions.

“It is our commitment to seek the best leadership possible for our student-athletes and school,” the press release said.

