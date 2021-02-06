Store clerk injured during robbery in Chambers County

A clerk at the Lakeside Petro on County Road 278 received minor injuries during a robbery Friday evening according to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart.

“Three black males entered the store with a mask, robbed the clerk and a customer walked in during this and they robbed him also of cash,” Lockhart told the Valley Times-News.

Lockhart said the clerk received minor injuries and the suspects fled the scene in a blue or black colored sedan headed toward the Standing Rock community.

The first suspect was described as wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The second was wearing all black. The third suspect was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. All three suspects were wearing masks.

Sheriff Lockhart asks that if you have any information please contact Lt. Jeff Hinkle at (334)864-4335 or crime stoppers (334)215-STOP

