Suspect in West Point Tire robbery arrested in Montgomery

A LaGrange man wanted for a robbery that occurred at West Point Tire Company on Feb 11 is now in custody. Kendarious Davis, 27, of LaGrange was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on charges of certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol and obstruction of justice.

“Davis was identified as the suspect, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a hold for West Point,” said Captain Saba Coleman, public information officer with the Montgomery Police Department in a statement to the Valley Times-News.

According to Lt. Jorge Olmo Novoa with the West Point Police Department, Davis allegedly walked into the business and stole the cash register with an undisclosed amount inside.

“He walked into the business while the owner and employees were at the rear working and took the register,” Novoa said in an email to Valley Times-News.

Davis is said to have fled the scene in a gold-colored Toyota Camry. The Camry, Novoa said, has been located and is currently impounded.

