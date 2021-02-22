The state of Alabama holds second annual free college application event

Montgomery – The state’s second Free Alabama College Application Week event for this school year is being held from Feb. 22-26. During this weeklong effort, Alabama high school seniors will have opportunities to apply for colleges and universities throughout our great state. Many postsecondary institutions statewide have officially waived their application fees for this event including:

Marion Military Institute

Shelton State Community College

Snead State Community College

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

University of Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Coastal Alabama Community College

Enterprise State Community College

Huntingdon College

Jacksonville State University

Miles College

University of West Alabama

Troy University

Tuskegee University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Montevallo

Wallace Community College-Dothan

Wallace State Community College

The key goal of Alabama College Application Week is to inspire students and inform parents about the true benefits of attending college and earning postsecondary degrees.

This annual event was created through a partnership between the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE), Alabama Community College System (ACCS), Alabama Possible organization, and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

Earlier this month, a professional development workshop was held for Alabama high school counselors, career coaches, and local coordinators to provide them with information for this statewide college application event. Each educator received important details and the official list of participating colleges and universities.

