Valley to sell city-owned lots for $77,000

VALLEY — Commitments have been made to build two new subdivisions off Combs Road on Valley’s west side. On the south side of the road will be Camellia Crossing, to be built by Holland Homes, LLC of Auburn. On the north side will be Valley Overlook Subdivision.

On Monday, the Valley City Council held a second reading and unanimously approved an ordinance to sell 11 city-owned lots to Chris Clark Properties, LLC for $77,000. The property is located at 22nd Place in Valley. The ordinance permits Chris Clark Properties, LLC, to sell any or all of the 11 lots.

While the council is making way to build new homes on new lots in the city, they also took action to impose liens on 12 dilapidated homes that have been brought down and the lots cleaned up. The liens could help the city recoup the cost. Two of the properties are located on 29th Boulevard, two on 23rd Boulevard, one on Boulevard and single-lot properties on 58th Street, LaFayette Street, Bailey Street, Columbus Road, Morgan Street, 21st Avenue and 20th Avenue. This action was approved on a 14-item consent agenda.

The other two items on the consent agenda were a budget amendment for the purchase of a new dump truck and an amendment to dispose of some surplus property.

The dump truck is a 2020 Western Star 4700 SF. It will be the first new dump truck ever purchased by the city. Public Works Director Patrick Bolt said at a recent council meeting that his department will be getting good use out of it. The adjusted purchase price is $163,996 through Four Star Freightliner.

Bolt said Monday that his department has some surplus vehicles that can be put up for bids.

The surplus property now up for bids is a 2016 Ford Taurus with 142,000 miles on it. It served the Valley Police Department well over the last four years.

Chief Tommy Weldon told the council that VPD would also be taking sealed bids on two Crown Vics that are surplus vehicles.

Bid forms are at city hall and bids on the vehicles will be taken through Feb. 17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

