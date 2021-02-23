Verizon donates to VHS, 13 other schools

Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announced on Tuesday that all 526 of its TCC stores donated appreciation boxes to more than 500 schools across the U.S.

The company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 15 to show support for teachers who are juggling many education hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 40,000 supply packs to deserving teachers across the country.

Each participating TCC store partnered with a local, deserving school to donate supply packs that are valued at more than $360 each. Each appreciation box contains many virtual and in-person teaching essentials, including: snacks, permanent markers, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee, hand sanitizer and more.

Fourteen schools in Alabama received the supply packs from TCC, including Valley High School.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have had to balance a whole new list of concerns,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC, said in a press release. “About three-fourths of the 100 largest school districts are on complete remote learning, and a little over a quarter of all districts began the year with a hybrid approach. Despite the challenges and changes they are facing, our teachers continue to put forth their best effort to positively influence our youth. It is more important than ever that we show our deep appreciation for their efforts.”

Round Room operates 1,241 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies shares a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide.

TCC is a Culture of Good, Inc. company and makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. In 2020, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country, marking more than one million backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.

More information about the Teachers Rock Giveaway is available at www.TCCRocks.com. Supporters of the campaign are encouraged to use hashtags #TeachersRock2021 and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

