An angel on earth returned to the fold on Dec. 28, 2020, when Forrest K. White 80, was called home. Born March 15, 1940, in Enid, Oklahoma, during the March of Ides to parents Willard Weston White and Isabell Grace (Ward) White.

He loved nature, adventure and old farm machinery which paired nicely with his love of photography, reading and travel. His love of the open road led to his career with Schneider trucking and his ability to see many areas of this country. He loved the most terrible puns and jokes creating much laughter maybe not so much for the joke but his actual laughter and glee in telling it. He was generous and kind to anyone he met, and he really enjoyed meeting people. He truly never met a stranger. He enjoyed eating at the Hard Luck Café and visiting with friends who happen by. Napping was also a favorite part of his daily activities along with his coffee buddies at the Austin Drugs. To sum him up best, he was intelligent, a fantastic father, and wonderful caring friend.

Forrest is preceded in death by his parents, an older brother, Wilbur White and one infant daughter Elisabeth Ann White.

He is survived by daughter, Joanna White Johnson; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Willard Weston White Jr.; sisters-in-law, Diane and Dottie; two nephews, Rocky and Matt and two nieces, Teresa and Dana.

A special thank you to family friends, Dr. Ty Russell, Dr. Ken Austin and Mr. Martinez and their families for their friendship, kindness and help during these difficult times.

Memorial services will be held at Bella Vista Funeral Home, April 9, 2021, at 6 p.m. with military honors. Please bring no flowers as they wilt and die but instead donate your time and expertise to helping others via libraries, museums, and schools. Forrest would also like each of you to record your oral history so that future generation know your story in your own voice.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

