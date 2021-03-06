Lanett boys lose in 2A state championship game

Just as it did for most of the season, Lanett struggled to start the second half on Saturday against Midfield. The Patriots outscored Lanett 19-3 in the third quarter, leading them to a 58-54 win in the 2A state championship game.

Saturday’s loss is the second consecutive season the Panthers have lost in a state championship game.

The difference in the game was free throws. Lanett shot just 50 percent at the line (11-of-22) while Midfield scored 26 of its 58 points at the free-throw line. In the fourth quarter, Midfield scored 15 of its 21 points from the free-throw line, hitting 75 percent of its shots.

Both teams struggled to start the game, combining for just six made shots in the first quarter. Lanett took control of the half late in the second quarter, outscoring Midfield 13-2 the final 3:48 of the quarter.

Lanett couldn’t continue its success coming out of halftime, as it made just one of its seven shots in the quarter, including missing all three of its shots from behind the arc. While Lanett was struggling, Midfield found its rhythm, knocking down seven of its 11 shots. The Patriots forced five turnovers.

A more detailed version of this story will be available later.

