March 8, 2021

Lanett Police investigating shooting death of a Valley man

By Ed Pugh

Published 6:46 am Monday, March 8, 2021

On March 7, 2021, at approximately 11:58 PM officers with the Lanett Police Department were dispatched to 3300 block of 16th Ave SW in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Johnny Barnes, 45, of Valley, AL with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Barnes was pronounced deceased on scene. A second individual sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the foot. The case is currently under investigation, anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Waldrop with the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295

