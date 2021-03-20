expand
Ad Spot

March 21, 2021

Mr. Benjamin N. “Ben” Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 10:01 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Mr. Benjamin N. “Ben” Davis, age 79, of Lanett, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Pittsview.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Lynn Davis; daughters, Peggie Mundy and Penny Valiani; son, Ben Davis, III.; step-daughter, Miranda Sturges; grandchildren, Davis, Nichole, Scotty, Katie, and McKenzie; great-grandchild, Carlee.

He was preceded in death by his step-son, Brett Butler.

Mr. Davis was a graduate of Auburn University. He was a life long Auburn fan and former walk on to the football team. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends and loved to travel with his wife.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. The Rev. Rusty Letson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. EST until the service hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org, in his memory.

Please visit Mr. Davis’ memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Davis, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Chambers County Commission to apply for Community Development Block Grant

Greater Valley Area prepares for Clean Up Week

Mr. Shelton Tonez “Bad Boy” Wilson

Mr. Dewey Houston “Hoot” Hamilton

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: