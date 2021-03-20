expand
Ad Spot

March 21, 2021

Mr. David Laney

By Staff Reports

Published 9:56 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Mr. David Laney, 79, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, noon CST at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Wadley. The Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr., officiating.

He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters, Catherine Davenport, of Brookhaven, Georgia, Rebecca (Henry) Askew, of Wadley, Nancy Jo (Danny) Hardnett, of Alexander City and Dorothy (Willie) Higgins, of Milltown; two brothers, James (Minnie P.) Laney, of Wadley and Steve (Vivian) Laney, of New Site; uncle, Raymond Poole, of LaFayette; aunt, Ruth Staples, of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Chambers County Commission to apply for Community Development Block Grant

Greater Valley Area prepares for Clean Up Week

Mr. Shelton Tonez “Bad Boy” Wilson

Mr. Dewey Houston “Hoot” Hamilton

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: