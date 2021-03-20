Mrs. Geneva S. Appleby Williams, 82, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2021.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, noon CST at Skyview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Five Points. The Rev. James Durden officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Ms. Brenda Dianne Durden; two grandchildren, Dr. Jamesia Diandra Donato (Dwayne) and Mr. Jaron Rashard Durden; one great-granddaughter, Miss Desiree Michelle King; sisters, Mrs. Irene Johnson, of Roanoke, Mrs. Evelyn Berry, of Five Points, Mrs. Katie Ruth Carter (Lynn), of Atlanta, Mrs. Bernice Allen, of Lanett, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

