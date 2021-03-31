Mrs. Minnie Lee Newton, a resident of Valley died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST from Rehoboth Baptist Church Parking Lot, 206 Huguley Road, Valley, AL 36854. The Rev. Karanja Story, Pastor, Rev. Vernon Carter, Officiant and Rev. L. C. Thomas, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the churchyard cemetery. Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. (EST).

In 1941, Minnie joyfully accepted Christ as her personal Savior when she was nine years old and joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a faithful member until her death. Her works in the church spanned church clerk, Sunday School secretary, President of the Usher Board and Missionary Board and Finance Secretary.

Mrs. Newton was married to the late Ervin Newton, Sr.

Her infectious laugh and overflowing sense of joy will be cherished and missed by many including five children, Ervin Newton, Jr., John Newton, James (Linda) Newton, Charles ( Shelia) Newton, all of Valley and Helen (James) Gray, Montgomery; a bonus daughter who she loved as her own, Betty Winston, Lanett; two adopted sisters, Henrietta Williams, Minneapolis and Ruth Huguley, Bloomfield, Connecticut; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in The Memory of Mrs. Minnie L. Newton to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3089 Judge Brown Road, Valley, AL 36854.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

