March 11, 2021

Valley Police investigating shooting death of two males

By Staff Reports

Published 7:19 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021
On March 8, at approximately 8:30 P.M., officers with the Valley Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of River Road and Gaylor Street. When officers arrived, they found two deceased males, both of which appeared to have been shot.
They have been identified as Marcus Cortez Floyd (43 years old of Valley) and Marcellous Antonio Floyd (45 years old of Eufaula). Responding officers also detained three males that ran from the area on their arrival. Valley Investigators were notified and, upon their arrival, the scene was turned over to them. Four weapons and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.
As of this point, this case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.
If you have any information concerning this crime, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or 833-AL1-STOP or submit your tip at www.215stop.com or text by using the “P3 Tips” app.

