West Point takes part in food distribution

WEST POINT — A total of 1,100 boxes of free food were distributed on a first-come-first-served basis Saturday morning near Bethlehem Baptist Church. Each box contained one gallon of milk, a large number of chicken patties, cheese, poultry franks, two heads of lettuce, two bottles of smoothies and a large number of oranges and onions. It was more than enough to keep a family going for several days.

Members of Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) took part in the distribution along with West Point Mayor Steve Trammell, Council Member Sandra Thornton and Earl Claitt, founder and CEO of the Adaptive Life Foundation in Decatur, Georgia.

People receiving the food didn’t have to get out of their cars. Vehicles lined up along Avenue K and proceeded to the distribution point near the intersection of East 10th Street on the east side of the church. They popped the trunk or opened the back door of their vehicle to receive a large box of food. Then, they exited onto 10th Street.

The Adaptive Life Foundation helps people who have needs due to no fault of their own.

“We provide any kind of help we can for people with adaptive needs,” Claitt said. “Because of physical, mental or health-related ailments, there are millions of people who live an adaptive lifestyle every day.”

The Adaptive Life Foundation gives this select group of people the information and inspiration needed to have a new lease on life to show them there are no limits to what they can do.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those with all forms of adaptive issues,” Claitt said. “With the generous support of the public, we are helping people to adjust to adaptive living, raising awareness about adaptive life and ensuring that they have a voice in matters affecting their ability to live full, productive lives.”

For more information about the Adaptive Life Foundation, go to www.adaptivelifefoundation.org.

Members of The Village had a very busy day on Saturday. In addition to the food distribution, they also delivered COVID-19 relief packages to local residents who have been hospitalized and are recovering from the virus.

“Our motto is ‘Together we can,’” said Bridgette Heard-Wilson.

The Village is planning another food distribution in April. The date, time and location will be announced at a later date.

“We are grateful The Village came out in big numbers to host this food distribution today in West Point,” Tramell said. “The food that was given out today will help people not only in West Point but in the surrounding area as well.

