10-year-old Milner Letson loves to garden

VALLEY — Ten-year-old Milner Letson loves gardening and even has a Facebook page called the Able Gardener. He attends Fairfax Elementary School and is the son of Jade and Jacob Letson. Milner’s two sisters, Hanna and Alyssa, are involved in sports. The family is at the ballpark a lot watching them play softball.

Milner is not so fortunate, as he has a learning disability that limits his activities.

“We focus on his abilities,” Jade said. “He likes gardening. We have a big backyard garden during the growing season, and he loves to help us with it. We grow several varieties of tomatoes, bell pepper and banana pepper. “

The Letsons don’t wait until the weather is suitable for backyard gardening; they get started in the winter time.

“He and his dad started planting seeds in January,” Jade said. “It’s indoors, and we put them under a grow light. By the time the warm weather gets here, they will be ready to be put in the ground. We hosted a plant giveaway at our home on Friday and planted more seeds on Friday night. Our plants are growing in containers and should start producing by June.”

Gardening has been a great experience for Milner. He loves to plant seeds, watch their progress and feels a great sense of satisfaction when they bear tomatoes and peppers.

Lots of kids who have grown up in the Valley in recent years know Jade. She does children’s programs at Bradshaw-Chambers County Library in Valley.

“I love what I do,” she said. “I cried when we had to close the library because of the pandemic. We did find ways to serve the public during the crisis. I am proud of that, and I am so looking forward to things getting back to normal. It’s been a gradual process, but I’m confident we’ll get back. I think we are all ready to get back to normal life.”

Gardening is something that gives Milner a sense of normalcy.

“Gardening is something we can do as a family,” Jade said. “We had a huge garden last year, and Milner was a big part of what we did. He knows how to take care of his plants. As parents, we try hard to provide for our children. The girls have softball. It’s something they love, and Milner has his plants. Gardening is what he loves.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

