Chance of severe weather Saturday

Chambers County is under an enhanced risk of severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The “enhanced” risk, which is three out of five on the weather service’s severe weather scale, includes the risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and golf ball-sized hail.

The enhanced risk includes most of central Alabama, with the northern portions of Jefferson County and Tuscaloosa County and other areas north under a slight risk. Tornadoes are still possible in the slight risk area, plus damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

The weather service estimates the worst of the weather to roll through Saturday between noon and 9 p.m.

The southern half of Chambers County is also under a slight risk of severe weather in the morning hours, estimated to be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The slight risk in the morning includes a brief tornado and winds up to 60 miles per hour.

The northern half of the county is under a marginal risk during the morning hours, where damaging winds are the biggest threat, per the NWS.

