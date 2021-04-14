Dorothy (Dotty) Snell Kirby

Dorothy Snell Kirby (Dotty) went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey; husband, Arnold; and parents Charles and Marabel Snell.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Karol); grandsons, Jeffrey, Kolton, Kamden; and sister, Shirley (Buster) Milner.

She was a member Fairfax United Methodist Church where she was a Bible school volunteer and was on many church committees. She was employed as a substitute teacher for the Chamber County Board of Education, West Point Pepperell Cusseta Plant, Glenwood School, and retired from Southern Union State Community College. She was an avid Atlanta Braves and Auburn football fan. She also loved ballroom dancing, line dancing and karaoke with her friends.

She excelled in every role she was given: daughter, sister, wife, mother, cousin, mother-in-law, co-worker, friend and especially as “Nana.” To know her was to love her. She will be missed tremendously, but there is comfort in knowing that she has just begun to truly live.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at the Fairfax Cemetery in Valley with the Rev. Paul Messer and the Rev. Jimmy Yates officiating. Her family will be receiving friends in the cemetery following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Fairfax United Methodist Church, the Fairfax Variety Club, or the Jeffrey Kirby memorial scholarship.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Dotty, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.

