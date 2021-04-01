KMMG donates $50,000 to Red Cross

Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. (KMMG) announced Wednesday a donation of $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with tornado relief efforts across the region. In addition, KMMG team members are raising funds for the American Red Cross through an internal channel that will be added to the corporate contribution, as well as donating supplies and basic necessity items for distribution to survivors of the March 26 storms.

“KMMG is committed to supporting our neighbors, friends and families who have been impacted by these recent storms,” KMMG President and CEO Jason Shin said in a press release. “We are lucky to have a great partner like the American Red Cross who can provide such valuable assistance in the aftermath of weather events like what took place in our region recently.”

“Once again, when disaster strikes, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia has proven to be a caring neighbor and friend of the Red Cross,” said Jennifer Pipa, CEO of Georgia’s Red Cross. “This generous gift for tornado and flood relief in the South will go a long way toward helping people in need and is greatly appreciated.”

