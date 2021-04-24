LaFayette teen killed in single-vehicle crash

A LaFayette teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Macon County, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The teen, 18, was fatally injured when the 2005 Honda Accord she was driving ran off the road and collided with a tree at approximately 7:31 a.m. ALEA said the teen, who has not been identified, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 45-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Auburn in Macon County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

