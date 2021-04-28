expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

Michael Stephen Finlay

By Staff Reports

Published 9:09 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Michael Stephen Finlay, age 63, of Valley, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

He was born in Langdale, Alabama on Oct. 19, 1957, to the late Marianne Smith Finlay.

Michael enjoyed panning for gold, working on his cars, and was very humorous.

He is survived by a daughter, Dusty Luke; grandchildren, Gypsy Deas and Jacob Cook.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Michael, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Valley directing.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

WF Burns principal resigns

Sound battle while at a local car wash

Governor Ivey Awards COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant to City of Auburn

Valley considers rezoning 45 acres

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: