Mr. Charles Henderson passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Shawmut. Charles was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a faithful friend to many; he never met a stranger.

Charles had many occupations but was most famously known for his career as a “Coca Cola Man,” and through his flourishing business, “Charles Henderson Painting and Sand Blasting.” Charles also had many hobbies, one of which was owning and training Beagles for many years. He served as a Secretary and Trial Judge for the Chattahoochee Valley Beagle Club in Hurtsboro. He also loved gardening and raising his beautiful Black Angus Cattle. He built and developed his “shop,” as he called it, and the acreage around it, and loved going there every day of the week. Charles was a very generous man, and spent hours blessing people around the valley by cutting their grass or doing anything he could for them.

Charles adored his wife of 65 years, Jackie. He loved his children, grandchildren, and was anxiously waiting the arrival of Addison, his latest great grandchild. He spoke of his family often and always saw the best in them and expected the best out of them. He cherished his time playing basketball with Ethan and enjoyed the family get-togethers at the party barn.

Charles was a very devoted member of Shawmut Church of the Nazarene and spent his days living out his love for his Lord. He often joked with his pastors that he had managed to invite enough people to fill two pews at church, and that he was working on two more! One of his greatest joys was having his family in church with him on Sundays. He loved God, and he loved blessing people.

Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jacquelyn Henderson; children, Debbie Yarbrough, Jeff Henderson, and Lisa Garner (Mickey); grandchildren, Becci Bradshaw Peters (Jeff), Stephen Bradshaw (Andrea), D. D. Miller, Chris Miller, Danielle Garner and Autumn Garner; great-grandchildren, Ethan Ferguson, Kaliann Ferguson, Collier Bradshaw, Allie Bradshaw, Hope Miller, and Cam Miller; great-granddaughter on the way, Addison Garner; brother, Ray Henderson (Lahnie); a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C. D. and Bertie Henderson; sisters, Joyce Hawkins, Faye Henderson and Mary Sue Henderson; brother, Gordon Henderson.

A celebration of life Service will be held at 3 p.m. EST Sunday April 25, 2021 at the Shawmut Church of the Nazarene with the Revs. Tim and Bonnye Campbell officiating. There will be family visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Flowers may be given in honor of Charles, or donations made to Shawmut Church of the Nazarene.

Please visit Mr. Henderson’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Henderson, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

