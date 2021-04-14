Mr. Charles L. Ware, 69, of Camp Hill, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Public visitation was held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST.

Graveside services was held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Mt. Lebanon UMC Cemetery in LaFayette. Pastor Quinn Jones officiating and the Rev. Jerry Gibson eulogist.

His loving memories will forever be cherished by his daughters, Teda Menefee and Joyce Menefee, of Detroit and Dr. Shasonjia Pearson, of Opelika; sons, Kendrick (Tawanda) Ware, of Opelika and Corey Ware, of Brookhaven, Mississippi; grandchildren, Javonte’ (Latisha) Pearson, Phenix City, Christian Ware, Newnan, Georgia, Kaden Ware, Kolton Ware and Kennedy Ware, of Opelika; great-grandchild, Amauri, Cleveland; three sisters, Lizzie Ware, of Lanett, Linda Ford, of LaFayette and Mary Lene Gibson, of Opelika; two brothers, Richard Ware (Johnnie Mae) and Johnnie Lee Ware, both of LaFayette; two sisters-in-law, Nezzie Will Ware and Carmel Ware, both of LaFayette; special caregivers, Ceola Ware, Linda Ford and Judy Pearson; and a host of aunts, uncles, and relatives, and friends.

