Mr. Garry “Hunky” Weldon, age 89, of Valley, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Bethany House in Auburn.

Hunky was born in Langdale, on Jan. 16, 1954, to the late Ralph Weldon and Irene Fetner Weldon.

He was of the Christian faith, served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and owned and operated Hunky’s Body Shop in Lanett for over 40 years.

Hunky is survived by his previous wife, Kathy Weldon; son, Joe Ricky Weldon; siblings, Sarah Dudley, Terry Austin, Morris Weldon; grandsons, River Weldon, Ashton Weldon.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT at Fairfax Cemetery. His family will be receiving friends in the cemetery prior to the graveside beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

