Mr. J. C. Smith, 98, of Five Points, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Skyview Cemetery in Roanoke at noon CST with the Rev. Andre’ Reynolds officiating.

Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, April 16, 2021, from 2 p.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST.

Mr. Smith united with the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Fredonia at an early age. He served as Treasurer of the church for over 70 years. He also served in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in Wyoming, Iwo Jima, Japan and Guam.

Mr. Smith’s first job was with Marvin Avery (3 years) prior to joining the military. His third employment was at the Dye Works, WestPoint Pepperell, Valley, (38+years). Almost every day after work, Mr. Smith would work for hours farming for his family and friends as well as selling produce to the community. His fourth job was at Texaco (8 years). His fifth job was at the Golf Course in Lanett (5 years). He was an entrepreneur, owning a taxi cab company and working as a self taught barber.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary George Todd Smith

Mr. Smith is survived by his devoted children, Wilbur Kirk Smith and Lottie LaShae Smith-Herring (Stanley), all of Five Points; one sister-in-law, Sarah Todd Spence, Louisville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Masika Nyaku, Decatur, Georgia and Todd Swanagan, Five Points; and one great-grandchild, Lourdes Nyaku, Decatur, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

