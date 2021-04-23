expand
April 25, 2021

Mr. Richard Lashley

Published 5:01 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

Mr. Richard Lashley, 77, of LaFayette, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.

Richard was born in LaFayette, Jan. 5, 1944, to the late Lubie Lee Lashley, Sr. and the late Hazel Irene Ozley Lashley.

He was a member of the Sandy Ridge Methodist Church in LaFayette, served in the U.S. Army, and retired from the Bell South Telephone Co. after 32 years of service.

Graveside services were held Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. CT at the LaFayette City Cemetery. Pastor Mike Petrey officiated.

The family greeted friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. CT prior to going to the cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Janis Lamb Lashley of LaFayette; two sons, Chris Lashley of Lanett, and Rick Lashley, of LaFayette; grandchildren, Aly Lashley, Landon Lashley, Britton Lashley, Gracyn Lashley and Caelyn Lashley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lubie Lee Lashley, Jr.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

