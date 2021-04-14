Mr. Tommy L. Ellis, 71, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Public viewing was held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Gary Dixon officiating and the Rev. Douglas Jones Sr. eulogist.

His memories will always be cherished by his wife, Mattie Tucker-Ellis, of Valley; three sons, Michael Carl Ellis, Terry Tyrone Ellis and Lamones (Crystal) Sanchez Ellis, Sr., all of LaFayette; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, John Wesley (Angie), of Lanett, Herbert (Tracy) Ellis, of Opelika, Wilford (Ruby) Ellis, Patricia Ellis, Sharon (Charlie) Chambers, and Annie Pearl (Albert) Spence, Josephine Avery, Janice Satterwhite, and Shirley Hughley, all of LaFayette, Phyllistine Wright, of Opelika and Jack Avery, Sr., of Lanett, Rickey Blake and Jimmy Blake, both of Opelika, Jane Blake-Hurston, of Atlanta; special friend, Barbara A. Jones, of LaFayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

